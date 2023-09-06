Twitter captures sleeping spectators at the election tribunal

In the heart of a pivotal court hearing involving prominent political figures, Twitter became the platform for humorous commentary as journalists and legal personnel appeared to be caught napping during the Atiku and Obi petition against Tinubu’s hearing.

The courtroom ambience seemed to have lulled some legal professionals into a peaceful slumber, which did not escape Nigerians’ watchful eyes. Twitter lit up with witty comments and snapshots of those caught sleeping.

One Twitter user, Iwuagwu Ebuka, humorously quipped, “Most legal personnel are sleeping soundly in the court, even the APC legal team, because they already know the outcome.” His remark underlined the apparent confidence or perhaps fatigue prevalent among those present.

Adetutu Balogun contributed to the online chatter by sharing pictures of journalists in various stages of repose, aptly captioning it as “journalist on sleeping duty.” The photos captured the humorous side of legal proceedings that can sometimes stretch on for extended periods.

The hearing commenced promptly at 10 am, with legal counsels and witnesses, including notable figures like Kashim Shettima, the vice president of Nigeria, Femi Gbajabiamila, and Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, the former Governor of Kano State, all introducing themselves.

Following the introductions, the court read through documents and legal arguments. Justice Haruna Tsammani, one of the judges presiding over the case, read the lead judgment on Peter Obi.

As the clock ticked on, the hearing continued for three hours, highlighting the endurance required for such legal proceedings. However, it was the moments of unintended humor, as captured on Twitter, that provided a light-hearted break in the otherwise serious atmosphere of the courtroom.