Tinubu’s victory prove of Nigerians trust in APC to deliver democratic dividends

Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State says, the outcome of the 2023 presidential election was a prove that, Nigerians believed in the All Progressives Congress (APC) to deliver dividends of democracy to the people.

In a statement personally signed by Governor Sule, a copy which made available to newsmen in Lafia, congratulated the President-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the APC for the resounding victory at the polls.

The statement reads in part: “On behalf of the government and good people of Nasarawa State, I, Engineer Abdullahi A. Sule, the Executive Governor of Nasarawa, congratulates His Excellency, Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu, President-elect, Federal Republic of Nigeria, on his resounding victory at the recently concluded presidential election.

“Your victory at the 25th February, 2023 poll is a testament to the confidence Nigerians repose in your sterling leadership qualities and their trust in your capacity to consolidate on the gains of our democracy.

“The outcome of the presidential election also signifies the abiding trust of Nigerians in our great party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its capacity to deliver dividends of democracy to the people.

“As you prepare to assume the leadership of our great country Nigeria, be rest assured of the unalloyed support and loyalty from the government and good people of Nasarawa State,” he said