Sit-at-home ignored in Imo, voters move freely to polling units

In Owerri Municipality, the sit-at-home was not observed as people were seen walking freely to the places where their booths or polling units were located .But the challenge some elderly women had , judging from their questions was that they found it difficult to locate their polling units.

At Mbaise , Ngor-Okpala, Owerri capital, the sit at home was not observed.

The security agencies did their work well. There was no thuggery , except in booth 004 where there were gunshots by a suspect thug who was immediately arrested the police men on duty . But there were no election materials missing.

The turnout was very impressive only that voting started late.

But at booths 008 and 009 located in big town hall, the country home of Hon Godfrey Kemdirim Dikeocha, the former Sneaker of the Imo State House of Assembly, there was orderliness.

Dikeocha was the first to vote around 11.09 am. The BVAS Card Reader were working well.

He has in an interview to voters to conduct themselves properly and vote according to their conscience.

Still in Uvuru Ward one, booth 007 located at Eziala Amaisii where Ifeanyi Akwiti, the APC Federal House of Representatives flag bearer voted, the scene was calm and people were voting freely.

Akwiti who was optimistic of the victory , advised that people should vote according to their conscience.