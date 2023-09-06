Shettima, Keyamo, Uzodimma, Yahaya Bello, others in court for judgment

Nigerian politicians and officials gathered at the Presidential Election Petition Court in Abuja on Wednesday for the judgment on three petitions seeking to sack President Bola Tinubu from office.

Among those in attendance were Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development Festus Keyamo, SAN; Governor of Imo State Hope Uzodimma; Governor of Kogi State Yahaya Bello; Vice President Kashim Shettima; House of Representatives Speaker Femi Gbajabimila; APC National Chairman Abdullahi Ganduje; and National Security Adviser Nuhu Ribadu.

The petitions were filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Labour Party, and Allied Peoples Movement (APM). They allege that Tinubu was not qualified to contest the election due to a U.S. court ruling that ordered him to forfeit $460,000 for drug and money laundering-related offenses. They also allege that irregularities marred the election.

The court is expected to deliver its judgment later today.