SDP wins 2 senate seats, 1 Reps in Nasawara

The incumbent Senator representing Nasarawa North Senatorial District at the National Assembly, Godiya Akwashiki, has won his bid to return to the red chambers in the just concluded National Assembly elections in Nasawara State.

Akwashiki who won on the platform of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), defeat his closest rival, Danladi Envulu-anza of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the elections, which held last Saturday.

After the final collation of results in Akwanga, the INEC Returning offficer, Illemona Adofu said, Akwashiki scored a total votes of 44,471 against Envulu-anza’s with 32,058 votes to emerge victorious.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Nathaniel Aboki, got 11,212 votes while a former Senator, John Danboyi of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), got 4,083 votes, with Musa Wen of the Labour Party (LP) coming slightly ahead of NNPP with 4,520 votes.

Adofu who is the lecturer with the Federal University, Lafia said “That Akwashiki Godiya of SDP, having satisfied the requirement of the law, is hereby declared the winner and is returned elected.”

Also, the Social Democratic Party (SDP) candidate Ahmed Wadada, has won the Nasarawa West Senatorial election in the just-concluded 2023 general elections in the State.

Nasarawa West is the Senatorial District of the incumbent National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Adamu, and he was the last occupant of the Senatorial seat before his present position.

Wadada scored 96,488 votes to beat the APC’s candidate, Shehu Ahmed Tukur, to emerge winner of the Nasarawa West Senatorial district election in the results declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in the early hours of Monday.

According to the results, the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Labour Party (LP) got 46,820 and 23,228 votes respectfully.

Also, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared Jonathan Gaza, current Member of the House of Representatives for Karu/Keffi/Kokona Federal constituency of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) as winner of Saturday’s election for the constituency in Nasarawa State.

However, Abdullahi Adamu, the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has lost his polling units to Labour Party Peter Obi, Senator Ahmed Aliyu Wadada and Jonathan Gaza for House of Representatives of the SDP.

George Genyi, INEC Returning Officer for the election declared that, Gaza who polled 60265 votes as winner at the Keffi Zonal collation centre in Keffi local government area of the state on Monday.

Genyi said the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Bulus Ishaku scored 33180 votes with that of the Labour Party, Iliya Gambo scoring 29665 votes while that of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Auta Koro got 28417 votes.

“That Gaza Jonathan of the SDP having satisfied the requirements of the law is hereby declare winner and is returned elected,” he said.

Meanwhile, Jeremiah J. Umaru of the All Progressives Congress (APC) emerged winner in the Akwanga/Nassarawa Eggon/Wamba Federal Constituency elections.

He beat Aliyu Safiyanu of the SDP and the incumbent Reps member, Abdulkarim Usman of the PDP, with 38,430, 21,284 and 19,683 respectively.

It will be recalled that, Godiya Akwashiki formerly a APC member, had resigned and moved to the SDP, immediately after the APC National Assembly primary elections, sighting manipulation of the list of delegates in May 2022 in favour of Danladi Envulu-anza as the APC flagbearer.

It also set the stage for what became a heated campaigns between the SDP and APC camps in the Nasarawa North Senatorial Zone.

However, the results of the Nasarawa South Senatorial District between the incumbent Senator m, Umaru Tanko Almakura and a two term House of Reps member, Mohammed Ogoshi Onawo is under contentious, as the INEC’s ward returning officer for Gayam Ward, Shuaibu Kira from the Federal University of Lafia was reportedly missing with the election results.

The state PDP Chairman, who was handy complaint to the INEC in a protest on phone call, and insisted that, PDP will not accept any results that does not reflect the wishes of the people.

It took the intervention of the combined team of security agencies, led by the police officer incharge, Taiwo Adeleke to calm the situation.

Even when the Resident Electoral Commissioner, Uthman Ajidagba, on telephone call directed the right thing be done in line with the 2022 electoral guideline, the Electoral Officer for Lafia Local government, Haruna Ahmed was adamant to the directive.