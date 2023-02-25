LP kicks over absence of polling unit results on INEC portal

The Labour Party (LP) has kicked against the absence of polling unit results for the presidential election on the result viewing portal of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Julius Abure, LP national chairperson, in a statement on Saturday, said INEC officials in some polling units in Lagos claimed that the bimodal voter accreditation system (BVAS) machines developed fault.

Abure also said the same situation is playing out in some polling units in Delta State.

“Information reaching me has it that in Lagos, they have refused to upload the results for the presidential election. They have uploaded that of the Senate and House of Representatives but for the presidential, they have refused. And they are using the police to drive our agents and supporters out of the place. And they said that they have firm instruction from INEC headquarters not to upload,” the statement reads.

For example, in Kosofe, they put the collation centre in a Local Government Area Headquarters. The place is surrounded by APC and people are afraid of their life. They are not uploading. They said that they have been given instruction to insist that the BVAS is faulty. And most of the places we won, but they have refused to upload.

“As I speak, APC officials are in Yaba office of INEC negotiating with the officials. What I have said now is happening in Agege, Kosofe, Oshodi-Isolo, Surulere.

“We have this situation all over. In Ibeju Lekki, our local government chairman who attempted to stop them was arrested by the police.”