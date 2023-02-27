Presidential election: APC wins Kwara, Ondo as PDP wins Osun

The Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Sen. Bola Tinubu has emerged victorious in Kwara State in the Saturday Presidential election polling 263,572 votes.

According to the election results presented by the State Collation Officer for Kwara State, Prof. Joseph Sarwuan on Monday at the INEC National Collation Centre, Abuja, APC scored 263,572 votes.

Sarwuan, who is Vice Chancellor of Tarkaa University, Makurdi said that Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, the Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), polled 136,909 votes while Labour Party (LP) Presidential Candidate, Mr Peter Obi, scored 31, 166 votes.

He added that the Presidential Candidate of Social Democratic Party (SDP), Prince Adewole Adebayo, scored 22, 738 votes.

Accord (A) – 1,786; Action Alliance (AA)-430; Action Democratic Party (ADP)-1,128; Action Peoples Party (APP) -454.

Also, African Action Congress(AAC)-257; African Democratic Congress (ADC)-3,007; and All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA)-722 votes.

Allied Peoples Movement (APM)-368 votes; Boot Party (BP)-188; National Rescue Movement (NRM) 466; New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP)-3,141

Peoples Redemption Party (PRP)- 355 votes, Social Democratic Party (SDP)- 22738, Young Progressive Party (YPP)-2114 and Zenith Labour Party(ZLP) -1,170 votes.

Sarwuan said that the total registered voters during the election was 1,695,927,and the total number of accredited voters was 497,519, while valid votes stood at 469,971 and total votes cast was 496, 683.

He said that 26, 712 votes were rejected due to over voting.

Also Presenting the results for Osun State, the State Collation Officer, Prof. Abayomi Sunday Fasina said that PDP polled 354,366 votes out of 756,744 total votes cast.

Fasina, who is the Vice Chancellor, Federal University Oye-Ekiti, Ekiti State, said that the APC scored 343,945 votes while Labour Party polled 32,283 votes and the ADC – 3,988 votes

Other include Accord -1,005, AA-129, AAC-402, ADP-1,519, APGA-613, APM-291, AP-149, BP-206, NNPP-713, NRM-623, PRP-277, YPP-347, ZLP-1,121.

Fasina said that total number of registered voters in the state was 1,954,800, and accredited voters were 759,362, while valid votes stood at 733,203, and rejected votes was 756,744.

Presenting the Ondo State results, the State Collation Officer, Prof. Mrs Folashade Ogunshola, said the APC also won with 369,924 votes.

Ogunshola, who is VC UNILAG, said that the PDP polled 115,463, LP- 47,350 votes and ADC-5,612 votes.

She gave the total number of registered voters in the state as 1,991,344, accredited voters during the election as 571,402, and total votes cast put at 570,017 while 19,009 votes were rejected due to over voting.

Breakdown of votes polled by other parties in the state according to Ogunshola are: Accord- 414, AA-196, AAC-890,ADP-1,266 ,APGA-1206, APM-319, APP-235,BP-200,NNPP-930, NRM-347, PRP-246, SDP-1,293, YPP-340 and ZLP-4,683.