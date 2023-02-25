Peaceful elections exercise in Ilorin

It was a peaceful atmosphere and orderliness on Saturday where voters and electorates come out for the presidential election in most parts of Ilorin, the state capital.

There was a high level of compliance among the people as streets were deserted and vehicles were away from major roads of the state going by the vehicular restrictions by the state security.

There was enthusiasm on the side of electorate as many of them had come out to exercise their civic rights as early as 8:30 am St. John Maraba PU 002.

However, it was observed that INEC officials and voting materials did not get to many polling booths as at 10:24 am. Places in Ilorin where prominent citizens are to vote. Like Anifowose ward 08, in the Ilorin West local government area of the state, Agbaji Opobyi Ajikoni, Idigba open place PU 004, among others.

Some of the voters expressed satisfaction with the services as accreditation and voting are been conducted simotaneosly.

It was also gathered that commercial activities are on peacefully and people move freely from one point to another.

As at the time of filling this report, the state governor, is yet to arrive his pooling unit.