PDP wins Oredo East assembly seat in supplementary poll

Omosigho Frank, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for Oredo East constituency seat in the Edo State House of Assembly has been declared winner of the election.

His victory means that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) now has 13 seats out of the 24 constituencies in the state legislative house.

In the supplementary election which was scheduled for April 15 by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) after the March 18, 2023 election following alleged inconclusive election in some wards and units as declared by the electoral body, Omosigho Frank, scored 800 to defeat his opponents Idahosa Peter and Usuomon Edoghogho, the All Progressives Congress and Labour Party candidates, respectively.

While LP polled 36 to come second, APC garnered 8 votes. The total scores when both the March 18 and April 15 are added is as follows; APC: 3,073, LP: 9,608 and PDP: 10,956.

On the basis of both elections, Augustine Dokpesi, returning officer for the election, stated that the total number of registered voters in the constituency is 219,022, of which 24,324 voters were accredited, 23, 985 were valid votes while 24, 321 was the total vote cast.

As of the time of filing this report, while other results for the supplementary election from Egor and Ovia South West as well as Orhionmwon/Uhunmwonde federal constituency were yet to be announced, the total number of seats currently across the three leading parties are 13, 8, 1 for PDP, APC, and LP respectively.