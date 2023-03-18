Oyo: Makinde casts his vote

Governor Seyi Makinde of Óyo state cast his vote at Abayomi ward 11, unit 1, Iwo Road Ibadan around to 11 am .

The governor who is seeking second term arrived by 10.31 to exercise his franchise and was welcomed by a large crowd who had voted.

The crowd made it impossible for him to address journalists after voting

Makinde is seeking another term in office on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)

Meanwhile ,Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), were seen at the polling unit where Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State voted

Makinde of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) voted at Unit 001,Ward 011, Abayomi Bus ,Iwo Road, Ibadan North East Local Government Area