Ondo electorates describes ongoing poll as peaceful, hitch-free

Electorates in Ondo state have described the ongoing electoral process as peaceful and hitch-free exercise, saying the election will allow people’s choice to emerge.

However, our correspondent who moved around the state to monitor the ongoing election could see that there was tight security across the 18 local government areas of the state.

Security agents, men of Nigerian Army, Police, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Department of State Service (DSS), Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) and Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) were seen patrolling towns, polling units and stayed at strategic points to ensure peaceful conduct of the elections.

Speaking with journalists, a septuagenarian at Unit 30, Ward 7 in Ondo town, Grace Akinruli said she was encouraged to cast her vote for the good of the state and the country, and also to elect leaders that will transform the country.

Another 60yr old voter, Olusola Adebayo, expressed confidence in the INEC process to conduct peaceful election, saying people have prepared for the polls.

While also speaking with journalists, a voter and former Commissioner for Information and Orientation in Ondo state, Kayode Akinmade at his Apefon ward, Idanre said “everything is going on smoothly, this is Apefon ward, and people come out with their large numbers to vote for the candidate of their choice and we belief that at the end of the exercise the wishes of our people will come to pass.

“But we heard an information that some hoodlums sponsored by the APC Reps candidate went to Omifon area with some fake soldiers to harass the voters and we have reported the issues with the security agents.”