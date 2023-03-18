Obasanjo absent at elections polling unit

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo was on Saturday absent on election day for the first time since the Country returned to democracy in 1999.

Obasanjo, who supported Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the last election, didn’t show up at his polling unit 22, ward 11, Olusomi compound, Totoro in Abeokuta-north local government area for the governorship and state house of assembly elections.

But, Obasanjo’s media aide, Kehinde Akinyemi said his boss had travelled out of the Country 10 days before the election as the former president was earlier billed to return a day before the election, but yet to come.

He said, “Chief Obasanjo had traveled 10 days ago to India, US and UK. He was supposed to return back to the Country yesterday (Friday) March 17, but he could not return.”