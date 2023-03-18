Seyi Makinde wins polling unit with 174 votes

Seyi Makinde, Governor of Óyo state has won his polling unit with 174 votes to defeat Senator Teslim Folarin of APC and Adebayo Adelabu Accord party.

Folarin polled 28 votes and Adelabu five votes while four votes were void.

The results of the elections declared by INEC officials at the polling unit shows that State of Assembly Results:PDP – 160APC – 30,Accord – 9 Labour Party – 5,Void votes 9.

Void – 4the ongoing states of assembly and governorship elections.

Makinde, who is contesting for a second term in office under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) early today cast his vote at Ward 11, Unit 01, Abayomi Iwo-Road in Ibadan North East Local Government.