Late Alaafin’s son re-elected in Oyo

Akeem Adeniyi Adeyemi, one of the sons of the Late Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Atanda Olayiwola Adeyemi has won the Atiba/ AFIJIO/ Oyo East/ Oyo West federal constituency seat.

Adeyemi who is currently representing the federal constituency, contested on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Akeem Adeyemi, was on Sunday, declared the winner of the federal constituency election held on Saturday.

The result was declared at the collation centre for the federal constituency situated within the premises of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) office in Oyo East local government area in Akunlemu area of Oyo.

Adeyemi scored a total of 34,822 votes to defeat to Mudashiru Kamil Akinlabi of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who scored a total of 31,671 while Oyedemi Oyeleru of Accord scored a total of 13,544.

Yesufu Liadi Ademola of the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) scored 77 votes, and Ogunniyi Akinyemi Olaoluwa of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) scored a total of 1,951 votes.

Oyekalu Rashid Oyegbami of NNPP got 588 votes.