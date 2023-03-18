Lagos: Sanwo-Olu casts his vote

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu along side his wife, Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu voted at 10:18am.

The Governor who arrived at 10:13am exercised his franchise at Eiyekole Polling Unit, St. Stephen Primary School, Lagos Island local government.

The Governor who spoke to journalists shortly after voting, stated that the process was not meant to be violent one.

The Governor said, “We have just voted this morning. I’m happy with the turn out of voters. We can see that INEC came out on time.”

He added, “I think it is time for us as people to see this process as not meant to be a process for violence. This contest is about peace, progress and prosperity about our State and the country as a whole.

“I advise everyone to be able to conduct ourselves as family,” he stated.

Commenting on a viral video on social media over alleged vote suppression, the Governor said, he would not comment on it as it was unverifiable.

He noted, “We have seen a disturbing video which is not verifiable. I can’t comment on that but it (election) has been calm.

“All our security agencies are vigilant and it is devoid of acrimony and intimidation, that is acceptable,” Sanwo-Olu stated