Lagos Guber Poll: Thugs attack Arise Tv News crew around Oba Elegushi’s palace

Thugs suspected to be members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State, on Saturday attacked the news crew of Arise Television, which was covering voting for the governorship and state legislative elections around Oba Elegushi’s palace in Elegushi, Ibeju-Lekki. According to the news station, the equipment of the crew members, including cameras, microphones, and camera stands, was also seized by the hoodlums. Added to the confiscation of the equipment of the news crew, members of the team covering the voting exercise around the palace were brutalized, sustaining various degrees of injuries in the process.

This attack comes after the traditional ruler of the Ikate-Elegushi Kingdom, Saheed Ademola (Kusanla III), joined his counterparts in Ikorodu, Ijegun, and other parts of the state to declare a three-day Oro ritual rite for Ikate-Elegushi land. Unlike other areas in the state, which kicked off their Oro festival on Wednesday midnight and ended on Friday night, the Oba of Ikate-Elegushi extended his to Saturday, March 18, election day, an exercise that many felt would disenfranchise women, girls, and non-natives from voting. According to tradition, during the procession of the cleansing rites, women, girls, and non-natives are not permitted to come out. In a memo issued to the residents of Ikate-Elegushi, the monarch announced that there would be a restriction on movement to perform the Oro rite in the community from Wednesday to Saturday, the day of the election. Prior to this development, audio tapes of a traditional ruler within the Ibeju-Lekki area of the state threatening residents who refused to vote for APC and, in particular, the presidential candidate of the party, Ahmed Bola Tinubu, at the February 18 presidential election had sufficed on the internet.