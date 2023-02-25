Labour Party’s candidate, Obi clears Presidential Villa
As results from the polling units at the Presidential Villa, begin to trickle in, indications are that the Labour Party Presidential candidate, Peter Obi has cleared the Villa polling units
Obi won at ward 123, one of the several wards where election held with a wide margin, beating all the other candidates with as many as 86 votes.
At the Presidential polling units the results so far declared are as follows
ONE
Presidential
PU 121 –
APC – 31
PDP – 32
NNPP – 1
LP – 58
AA – 1
Invalid – 3
TWO
PU 131
APC – 6
PDP – 3
NNPP – 1
LP – 17
Invalid – 2
Total = 29
THREE
PU 021
LP – 58
APC – 31
PDP – 32
FOUR
Presidential
Lp 105
APC 29
PDP 16
Senate
APC 29
PDP 27
Lp 92
House of Rep.
APC 31
PDP 27
Lp95
FIVE
Presidential
LP 86
APC44
PDP 21
Senate
LP 60
APC 41
PDP 44
NNPP 5
APGA 2
AA. 2
ADC 2
ZLP 1
SDP 1
Rejected ballot 2.
House of Reps
LP 63
APC 46
PDP 40
Details shortly