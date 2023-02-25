Labour Party’s candidate, Obi clears Presidential Villa

As results from the polling units at the Presidential Villa, begin to trickle in, indications are that the Labour Party Presidential candidate, Peter Obi has cleared the Villa polling units

Obi won at ward 123, one of the several wards where election held with a wide margin, beating all the other candidates with as many as 86 votes.

At the Presidential polling units the results so far declared are as follows

ONE

Presidential

PU 121 –

APC – 31

PDP – 32

NNPP – 1

LP – 58

AA – 1

Invalid – 3

TWO

PU 131

APC – 6

PDP – 3

NNPP – 1

LP – 17

Invalid – 2

Total = 29

THREE

PU 021

LP – 58

APC – 31

PDP – 32

FOUR

Presidential

Lp 105

APC 29

PDP 16

Senate

APC 29

PDP 27

Lp 92

House of Rep.

APC 31

PDP 27

Lp95

FIVE

Presidential

LP 86

APC44

PDP 21

Senate

LP 60

APC 41

PDP 44

NNPP 5

APGA 2

AA. 2

ADC 2

ZLP 1

SDP 1

Rejected ballot 2.

House of Reps

LP 63

APC 46

PDP 40

Details shortly