Labour Party rejects outcome of Saturday elections in Rivers

Rivers State chapter of the Labour Party has said it rejected the outcome of governorship and state Houses of Assembly elections of March 18th.

Beatrice Itubo, governorship candidate, briefing journalists with party chairman chairperson, Hilda Dokubo, said town criers were sent round communities to stop anybody that was not to vote for a particular party.

Read also: PDP leads Edo Assembly election with 12 out of 24 seats

She said ballot boxes were hijacked but results still came from them.

LP said it would go to court to prove it’s case.

PDP is sweeping most local councils so far released.