Kogi governorship election results in figures

The Kogi Governorship election, held on Saturday, November 11, 2023, has concluded with Ahmed Usman Ododo of the All Progressives Congress (APC) securing a substantial lead over his rivals.

The collation process at the State Collation Centre in Lokoja, led by Johnson Urama, Deputy Vice Chancellor Academics at the University of Nsukka, spanned from 11:00 am on Sunday until 09:30 pm, shaping the fate of the gubernatorial contestants.

Key Figures:

– Ahmed Usman Ododo (APC): 446,237 votes

– Murtala Yakubu Ajaka (SDP): 259,052 votes

– Dino Melaye (PDP): 46,362 votes

Voting statistics:

– Total valid votes: 782,289

– Total Registered voters: 1,932,474

– Total Accredited voters: 794,500

– Total Rejected votes: 9,601

– Total votes cast: 791,890

– Total number of PVCs in cancelled polling units: 16,247

In a significant outcome, the triumvirate of APC, PDP, and SDP collectively amassed 751,651 votes, representing 94.88 percent of the total valid votes. This left the remaining 15 parties with 30,638 votes, constituting 5.09 percent of the total valid votes cast.