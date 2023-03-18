It’s been a very pleasant experience – Osinbajo

The Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo has described the ongoing governorship and state assembly elections as very peaceful and pleasant such that people have been able to cast their votes without any problem.

Prof Osinbajo stated this after voting at his polling unit 14, Egunrege Ward 1, Ikenne in Ikenne local government area of Ogun State.

The Vice President and his wife, Dolapi had arrived the polling unit at around 10:31 and voted around 10:36

Dimeji Bankole, former speaker of the Federal House of Representatives, cast his vote Ward 10, polling unit 6, iporo sodeke in Abeokuta South local government area of Ogun State, describing the voting as a great improvement over the last general elections