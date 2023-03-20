INEC suspends collation of governorship election results in Abia, Enugu

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has suspended the further coalition of governorship election results in Abia and Enugu states.

This is as a result of the invasion of INEC office and hostage of its staff in Obingwa Local Government Area of Abia on Sunday as well as the need to review the results from the two outstanding Local Government Areas of Nsukka and Nkanu East of Enugu.

Festus Okoye, INEC’s national commissioner and chairman, information and voter education committee announced the suspension in a statement released in Abuja on Monday.

Okoye appealed for the understanding and patience of voters, parties and candidates in the affected States.

The statement reads: “The commission met today, Monday 20th March 2023 and reviewed the conduct of the Governorship and State Assembly elections held nationwide on Saturday 18th March 2023.

“Arising from the meeting, the Commission took the decision to suspend forthwith further collation of the Governorship election results in some parts of Abia and Enugu States.

“It will be recalled that our office in Obingwa Local Government Area was invaded by thugs yesterday Sunday 19th March 2023 and our officials held hostage in relation to the collation of results from the Local Government Area.

“Similarly, reports from Enugu State call for a review of the results for the Governorship election from the two outstanding Local Government Areas of Nsukka and Nkanu East.

“Consequently, the commission hereby suspends the collation of results in Obingwa Local Government Area of Abia State and the two outstanding Local Government Areas of Enugu State which are yet to be collated. A review will be undertaken immediately before the process is concluded.”