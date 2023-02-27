Ex-Nasarawa Gov, Al-Makura loses seat to PDP, Onawo

The former Nasarawa State Governor and the Senator, representing Nasarawa South Senatorial District, Umar Tanko Al-Makura of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has lost his re-election bid to Mohammed Onawo of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

Ogoshi Onawo was the former speaker in the Nasarawa State House of Assembly, two term House of Representative member and the former running mate to Emmanuel Ombugadu, the present guber candidate.

Ahmed Ashiku, who declared the result on Monday in Lafia, the Returning Officer, said Onawo got 93,064 votes to defeat Al-Makura who polled 76,813 votes in the last election.

Ashiku further declared, having satisfied the requirement of the law and scored the highest number of votes, Onawo was returned elected.

Reactiing to the outcome of the result, Francis Orugu, the state Chairman of PDP, described it as a victory for democracy.

Orugu added that, the conspiracy to deprive the PDP of the victory has failed because God has a hand in it.

The APC is yet to comment on the outcome of the poll at the time of filling this report.