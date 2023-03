Voting as commenced in several polling units across the 18 Local Government Areas of Ondo state as at 9:30am.

It was observed that at most of the polling units, accreditation and voting was going on simultaneously.

However, there was low turnout of voters seen in most of the polling units visited in Akure, the Ondo state capital, as electorate didn’t come out to vote for the candidates of their choice in the ongoing only House of Assembly election in Ondo state.