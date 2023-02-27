APC in early lead in Kwara

The All Progressives Congress (APC) is in early lead in the results of Saturday’s Presidential and National Assembly elections in Kwara State, collated by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) so far.

According to the earlier results released by Nurudeen Bello, INEC returning officer at the collation centre in Omu Aran on Sunday, Olawuyi of APC polled 22,140 votes to secure his re-election into the National Assembly.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate scored 19,092 votes while the Social Democratic Party (SDP) polled a total of 9331 votes in the election.

Similarly, Saliu Mustapha, of All Progressives Congress (APC) Senatorial Candidate for Kwara Central, was declared winner by Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The INEC Collation and Returning officer for Kwara Central Senatorial District, Abdullahi Saliu Abubakar, announced the results.

Saliu Mustapha polled 109,823 votes to defeat his main opponent, Bolaji Abdullahi of the PDP who polled 69,202.

Other candidates; Ridwan Apaokagi of SDP scores 13,193 and Akanbi Farook of Labour Party (LP) secured 9,280 votes.

Out of the 16 local governments in the state, 9 local government areas which results have been collated are; Oke Ero, Ilorin East, Asa, Offa, Ekiti, Irepodun, Isin, Oyun and Ilorin South.

In the presidential results for Oke -Ero local government, APC polled 6,016, PDP 3,074, LP scored 592, NNPP 16 and SDP, 938.

Ilorin East, APC 24,264, PDP 13,325 , LP 2409 , NNPP 132 and SDP 2843.

Asa local government; APC 15,123, PDP 10,482, LP 678, and NNPP 116.

Offa local government; APC 19,475, PDP 3508, LP 1,444, NNPP 71 and SDP 1,347.

Ekiti local government; APC 5,739, PDP 3,760, LP 721 and NNPP 013.

Isin local government APC 4,484,and PDP scored 2,506.

Irepodun local government; APC 11,545, PDP 6,368 LP 300 and NNPP 113,

Oyun local government ,APC 8,838, PDP 4,298 ,LP 006 and NNPP polled 1,867.

Ilorin South local government for Presidential; APC scored 21,620, PDP 10,806, LP 7,274 and NNPP 166.

The results of the remaining local governments are yet to be concluded