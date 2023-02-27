An era ends as Obi floors Tinubu in Lagos

Peter Obi, the Labour Party (LP)’s presidential candidate, floored his All Progressives Congress (APC) rival, Bola Tinubu, in Lagos State with 582,454 votes, according to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Tinubu, a former governor of the state, with a total of 572,606 lost to Obi with a difference of 9,848 votes.

According to Adenike Temidayo Oladiji, the INEC coalition officer in Lagos State, who announced the result around 11:00 am, Labour Party won nine out of the 20 local government areas (LGA) in Lagos State, including Oshodi/Isolo, Ajeromi Ifelodun, Ikeja, Shomolu, Kosofe, Amuwo Odofin, and Eli-Osa

On the hand, APC won 11 namely Mushin, Lagos Island, Ikorodu, Lagos Mainland, Epe, Ifako Ijaiye, Surulere, Apapa, Ibeju Lekki, Badagry, and Agege