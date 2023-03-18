Rain, ritual and rants over register

9:05am: INEC officials arrived early at the four polling units around Community Grammar School, Surulere for the governorship elections.

A ritual of goat head, solid pap and palm oil in a calabash at the fourth polling unit does not deter voting – the polling unit has been moved under a shed in the school compound and the polling booth moved under a neem (dongorayo) tree.

Agents of Labour Party and APC say an overnight drizzle, last minute shopping and traffic jams the previous day may be the reason why voters are trickling in.

Some voters ranted about the missing register where they can check their names.