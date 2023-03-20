2023 elections revealed systemic weaknesses in Nigeria – EU

The European Union (EU) Election Observation Mission on Monday said Nigeria’s 2023 general election has revealed systemic weaknesses which could cause democratic backsliding for the country.

Barry Andrews, chief observer of the mission, who made this observation during a press briefing in Abuja, revealed that violence recorded during the process were caused by systemic weaknesses. He said no fewer than 21 persons have died from electoral violence.

Andrews however noted that it was too soon to issue a concrete judgement regarding reports of irregularities.

“The 2023 elections revealed systemic weaknesses which could cause democratic backsliding and could have huge ramifications across the continent.

“However, it is too soon to draw a pattern on whether there are valid grounds for irregularities regarding the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System(BVAS).

The EU chief also observed that there was records of vote-buying, massive voter apathy, mainly because voters’ expectations during the presidential election were not met.

As the collation process continues, the EU chief urged stakeholders to seek redress through court. He said, “Various aspects and petitions will still be submitted; this mission maintains impartiality and non-interference regarding the situation. This is to about any attempt to misconstrue as being behind a particular party or candidate.”