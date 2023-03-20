APC alerts INEC, security of disruption of Adamawa guber polls by PDP

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has alerted Mahmood Yakubu, chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and security agencies of plots by the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) to disrupt final collation and announcement of result of the governorship election in Adamawa State.

According to APC, the election results show a clear and decisive victory for Aishatu Dahiru (Binani), the party’s governorship candidate.

Felix Morka, the national publicity secretary of APC said this in a statement titled: “Adamawa Governorship Election – Executive Brigandage Must not Prevail Against the Will of the People.”

Morka alleged that faced with imminent and certain prospect of loss in the election, thugs and political actors led by Governor Ahmadu Fintiri and candidate of the PDP have unleashed heavily armed thugs to disrupt further collation of result and subvert the will of Adamawa people as expressed at the polls.

“We draw urgent attention of the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, and our security services to massive thuggery, violence, intimidation and undue pressure by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) calculated to disrupt final collation and announcement of result of the Governorship election in Adamawa State.

“Election results show a clear and decisive victory for Senator Aishatu Dahiru (Binani), the All Progressives Congress (APC) Governorship Candidate. Faced with imminent and certain prospect of loss in the election, thugs and political actors led by incumbent Governor, and Candidate of the PDP, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, have unleashed heavily armed thugs to disrupt further collation of result and subvert the will of Adamawa people as expressed at the polls. The Governor is reported to have torn result sheets at the collation centre in a show of unprecedented impunity and executive brigandage.

“We are well aware of the massive pressure on INEC and law enforcement authorities to cave in to the inordinate demands of the PDP to subvert final collation and announcement of result. However, we are supremely confident that INEC and our law enforcement authorities will stand firm and conclude the election process in the State as required by law, he said.

The APC spokesperson warned that

the result of election in Fufore Local Government Area of the state must not be tampered with as Binani holds a clear, unassailable lead, only awaiting final collation and declaration by INEC.

He said: “Nigeria is on the cusp of a major democratic record with the election and emergence of the first female Governor of a State in the country.”

Morka urged all well meaning Nigerians to stand together to protect and uphold this historic victory for women and our country.