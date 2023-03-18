2023 election: Governor Bala promises to accept result, if defeated

Governor Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir immediately after casting his vote, promised to accept the governorship result election, commended the effort of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) over the smooth conduct of the Governorship and State Assembly elections so far in the state.

The governor spoke to journalists in Bauchi shortly after voting in his polling unit, Bakin Dutse 008 at about 11.20am alongside his wife, Hajiya Aisha Bala Mohammed in his home town, Duguri in Alkaleri local government area of the state Saturday. He warned against militarisation of the process.

Bala also expressed concern over report of a helicopter hovering low in his Alkaleri Local Government Area, describing it as unfair.

“I am not aware. l have been complaining over militarisation of the electoral process and l have complained to Mr. President, I have complained to all the security agencies.

Read also: 2023 governorship election: Rhodes-Vivour loses polling unit to Sanwo-Olu

“Left for me, I did not want any Air Force personnel to participate in the election because a former Chief of Air Force is competing with me, I don’t want him to be given undue advantage and latitude.

“Certainly, it is not fair for the Air Force to be hovering around people knowing fully well that they are already on one side, the side of the APC Gubernatorial candidate who had never hidden his desire and penchant for militarisation, but certainly everything is fine now,” Bala said.

The governor also expressed satisfaction with the general peaceful atmosphere of the conduct of the exercise in the state.

He expressed satisfaction with the large turn out of voters, saying, “l hope the higher the turnout the more the votes for me.”

According to him, “Everything is peaceful and people are looking so joyous and l feel that this is the kind of situation we need all over the country, people exercising their universal suffrage without any hindrance, without any acrimony, without any conflict.”

The Governor expressed gratitude to God for the peaceful conduct of voters, saying that he was ready to accept the outcome of the election.