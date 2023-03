Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, Labour Party candidate in the Lagos state governorship election has lost his polling unit to the All Progressives Congress candidate, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Gbadebo polled 18 votes while Sanwo-Olu won with 29 votes.

The Peoples Democratic Party candidate, Olajide Adeniran, popularly known as Jandor, got two votes.