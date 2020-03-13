Kogi governor okays election in 21 local governments

Having inaugurated the state Independent Electoral Commission (SIEC), Yahaya Bello, Kogi State Governor, has said that election into the 21 local government areas is round the corner.

The SIEC was among the two commissions inaugurated on Thursday in Lokoja by the Governor.

The Commission headed by Maman Eri was inaugurated alongside the state Judicial Service Commission headed by the state Chief Judge, Justice Nasir Ajana.

While speaking at the inauguration ceremony, the governor urged them to set machinery in motion by way of coming up with timetable that would be acceptable and fair to all and within a reasonable timeframe as stipulated by law.

Bello said, “In discharging your duties, you must study all relevant laws and be guided accordingly, you must be fair, just and you should not look at the face of anybody. And you should be guided by the law in discharging your duties.”

The governor also charged the judicial service commission to continue on the path of righteousness which the judiciary is noted for.

He also announced the appointment of a Senior Special Assistants (SSA) on security in each of the 21 Local government areas of the state.

The newly appointed SSA on security was to be in charge of security matters in the country local government areas and to report directly to the governor.

“We want to reduce crime waves in the state and maintain our position as the most secured state in the country,so can longer tolerate any act of insecurity in the state.” He said.

He called on security operatives in the state, to intensify effort to route out criminal elements from the state, as he vowed not to treat anyone caught perpetrating any crime even as little as petty stealing with kid gloves if caught no matter his position or party affiliation.

“We have to protect our judges, politicians, students, workers and every citizen must have a sense of security.

Anyone who has a hand in any form of insecurity will face the consequences, all bandits would be chased out,” he added.