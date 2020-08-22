INEC clears Akeredolu, Ajayi, Jegede, others for Ondo guber race

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has published the final list of candidates fielded by 17 political parties for the October 10, Ondo State governorship election.

The list uploaded on the INEC website has Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu as the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), the State Deputy Governor, Agboola Ajayi as the candidate of the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) with Oyatayo Jegede as the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate.

Others include Rotimi Akindejoye, Accord Party; Joshua Adewole, Action Alliance (AA); Adeleye Peter, African Action Congress (AAC); Adelegan Oluwaseyi, Action Democratic Congress (ADC); Martin Olagbegi, African Democratic Party (ADP); Olowoloba Dele, All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) and Aminu Olarenwanju, Allied Peoples Movement (APM).

Also on the list are Adesanya Olaoluwa, Action Peoples Party (APP); Okunade Taiwo, Labour Party (LP); Joseph Ojajuni, New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP); Fumilayo Ataunoko, National Rescue Movement (NRM); Samuel Babatunde, Peoples Redemption Party (PRP); Peter Fasua, Social Democratic Party (SDP) and Ojon Dotun, Young Progressives Party (YPP).

Festus Okoye, INEC National Commissioner and Chairman,

Information and Voter Education Committee in a statement said four political parties that earlier made valid nominations have substituted their candidates.

“The African Democratic Congress (ADC), Action Democratic Party (ADP) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) withdrew and substituted their Deputy Governorship candidates while the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) substituted both its Governorship and Deputy Governorship, candidates.

“Consequently, the Commission has published the final list of nominated candidates in our State and Local Government offices in Ondo State. The list is also available on our website and social media platforms.

“Political parties, candidates in the election, and members of the public are advised to check the final list of candidates and be guided accordingly,” he added.