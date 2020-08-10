Ondo Guber: Your exit again will not affect our victory, PDP tells Ajayi

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP), on Monday said the exit of the Ondo State Deputy Governor, Agboola Ajayi, again from the party to Zenith Labour Party (ZLP), would not affect the party’s chances to win the forthcoming October 10 governorship election in the state.

Recall that Ajayi was the founder members of the PDP before he dumped the party few months to the 2016 governorship election to the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC).

Ajayi rejoined the PDP again on June 21, 2020 at his home town, Kiribo. He later contested in the governorship primary but lost to Eyitayo Jegede.

The deputy governor who resigned his membership again on Monday from the PDP said, he took the decision as a result of the call on him by a majority of the good people of Ondo state in order to give hope to the hopeless, provide credible and purposeful leadership in the state.

Ajayi according to his Media Adviser, Allen Sowore in a statement in Akure, appreciated the National Leadership and members of the PDP for their warm reception and acceptance in the short period he rejoined the party.

The deputy governor, therefore, reassured his teaming supporters to remain focused and committed as he will be announcing his next line of action shortly.

But PDP, in a statement made available to journalists shortly after Ajayi’s resignation through its State Publicity Secretary, Kennedy Ikantu Peretei, said the deputy governor has abused the welcome and privilege accorded him by the party’s supporters during his brief stay in the party.

According to the statement, Ajayi has also proved that he is desperate to become the Governor of Ondo State.

The statement reads, “Agboola Ajayi’s exit from the PDP has no effect on our prospects of victory in guber elections.

“The People’s Democratic Party in Ondo State has received the exit of Deputy Governor of Ondo State, Agboola Ajayi from the Party, from just online publications. As a party, we have not received his letter of resignation but we wish him well in his political journey.

“Agboola Ajayi joined our party on 22nd June, 2020 and participated at the Governorship Primaries having received waver from the National Secretariat of the Party. He has abused the welcome and privilege accorded him by our party supporters during his brief stay in the party. He also proved that he is desperate to become the Governor of Ondo State. In the days to come, it will dawn on him that, he has squandered whatever was remaining in his good will with this decision.

“However, his exit from the PDP will not affect our prospects of winning the October gubernatorial elections this year. The PDP remains solid, strong and more determined than ever before to win the forthcoming governorship elections with a credible and competent candidate in the person of Eyitayo Jegede, SAN.”

Meanwhile, the chairman of the PDP in Apoi Ward 2, of Ese-Odo Local Government Area, Festus Oboro acknowledged the receipt of the resignation letter on 9th of August, 2020.