Many in government today should be behind bars, says Obasanjo

Former president Olusegun Obasanjo says many political leaders who are presently serving in government ought to be behind bars or on the gallows.

“The real issue is ourselves. Yes, the system needs rethinking, but the character of people in government must change. With all due respect, many in government should currently be behind bars or on the gallows,” Obasanjo stated.

Obasanjo said the country is witnessing a setback as successive governments failed to build on the foundation his administration had laid.

The former president made these remarks when he received six members of the House of Representatives who visited him at his Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library in Abeokuta.

These lawmakers are co-sponsors of bills proposing a single six-year term, rotation of the presidency between the North and South, and rotation of governorship slots among the three senatorial districts of each of the 36 states.

They included Abdulmalik Danga from Kogi, Usman Midala from Borno, Matthew Nwogu from Imo, Peter Aniekwe from Anambra, Kama Nkemkanma from Ebonyi, and Ugochinyere Ikenga from Imo.

The ex-president further stated that the government must heed to the demands of the youths as many of them are frustrated even as they remained unemployed.

He warned that the country is sitting on a keg of gunpowder that may explode anytime if the concerns of the youths who are protesting for good governance are not addressed.

“As I have warned earlier, we should recognise that we are all sitting on a keg of gunpowder if we fail to begin doing the right thing. For instance, the demands of the youth are very legitimate and should be listened to. Why should they be denied what rightfully belongs to them?

“They are frustrated, hungry, angry, and unemployed. They deserve to be given a listening ear,” Obasanjo said.