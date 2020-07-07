APC assures Ondo Guber aspirants of credible primaries

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has assured aspirants who have indicated interest to fly its flag in the October 10 Ondo governorship election, of a fair, credible, and transparent nomination process.

Secretary of the APC Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, John Udoedehe, gave this assurance Tuesday at the APC National Secretariat, Abuja while inaugurating the Ondo Governorship Election Screening and Appeal Committees.

Udoedehe told the Committee’ members that they have been found to be persons worthy of trust, which is why they have been saddled with the onerous task of screening all the aspirants, and subsequently, providing a platform for those who are not satisfied with the screening, to appeal the outcome of the exercise.

“Kindly note that your actions in this regard, could either make or mar the Party’s image; so I urge you to proceed in the strength of your mandate, and do your best, bearing in mind that the reward for satisfactory performance is promotion,” Udoedehe said.

“In the last few months, our Party has been rocked by a crisis, in several states, including Ondo State, where the former Deputy Governor and the former Secretary to the State Government defected to other parties to seek platforms to contest for the governorship elections of the State.

“We should all be aware, that personal ambition could often lead people to act unreasonably, and in a manner skewed towards personal, rather than collective interest, as in this case. As a party, we should, however, not be swayed from our avowed course, noting that because our Party was founded on the principles of fairness and natural justice, we should ensure that we uphold these fundamental pillars,” he said.