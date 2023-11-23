Unlocking prosperity – the case for trust structures in preserving intergenerational wealth

In an era marked by unprecedented global change and the compounding complexity of wealth management, the traditional approach to estate planning through Wills is undergoing a remarkable transformation. As individuals seek to safeguard assets, promote financial flexibility, and nurture family harmony, a pronounced paradigm shift is taking place – one that is steering the course towards the widespread adoption of Trust structures as a compelling alternative to wills.

The traditional Will has long served as a cornerstone of estate planning, offering a framework for the distribution of assets upon an individual’s demise. However, as global economies grow increasingly intricate and family dynamics become more complex, the limitations of Wills have become more apparent. This has led to a heightened appreciation for the versatility and efficacy of Trust structures in meeting the needs and aspirations of today’s wealth managers. This article, therefore, explores the persuasive reasons behind the paradigm shift and why families are increasingly turning to Trusts as the linchpin for preserving intergenerational wealth.

The Limitations of Wills in a Dynamic World

Wills, once the stalwart of wealth transfer, are encountering limitations in the face of evolving legal complexities and bureaucratic hurdles. The probate process, often laden with delays and potential asset devaluation, poses a significant threat to the seamless transition of assets. In an era defined by speed and efficiency, families are seeking alternatives that ensure their wealth remains intact and swiftly passes to the next generation.

The limitations of Wills are further compounded by their susceptibility to legal contests and challenges, which can trigger protracted and costly litigation. The adversarial nature of probate proceedings, coupled with the potential for disgruntled family members or external parties to contest the validity of a Will, engenders significant uncertainty and risk. This not only detracts from the intended realization of an individual’s wishes but also entails substantial financial and emotional tolls on the beneficiaries.

Moreover, the efficacy of Wills as vehicles for intergenerational wealth transfer is called into question by their inherent lack of privacy. Wills are subject to public scrutiny through the probate process, thereby exposing sensitive family and financial matters to undue public visibility. This compromises the desired confidentiality and discretion that individuals typically seek in protecting their estate plans and can impede the smooth transition of wealth between generations.

Furthermore, Wills often proves insufficient in addressing the complexities of modern family dynamics, particularly in the context of blended families, estranged relationships, or the care of dependents with special needs. Their rigidity can impede the nuanced allocation of assets and fail to adequately provide for the diverse circumstances and exigencies that typify contemporary family structures.

How Trust Structures Work:

A Trust is created through a legal document known as a trust deed or agreement. The person who establishes the trust is called the “settlor” or “grantor.” The settlor transfers assets into the trust, relinquishing legal ownership.

Trustees are individuals or entities (usually trust companies) responsible for managing the trust per the terms set out in the trust deed. They are appointed by the Settlor. The trustees have a fiduciary duty to act in the best interests of the beneficiaries named in the trust.

Beneficiaries are individuals or groups who stand to benefit from the assets held in the trust. They can include family members, charities, or any entities specified by the settlor. The trust deed outlines the conditions under which beneficiaries receive distributions from the trust.

There are various types of trust structures, including revocable and irrevocable trusts, discretionary trusts, and charitable trusts. Each type serves different purposes in family wealth management.

Revocable trusts allow the settlor to modify or revoke the trust during their lifetime, while irrevocable trusts typically cannot be changed once established. Irrevocable trusts provide a higher level of asset protection since the settlor surrenders control and ownership of the assets. While discretionary trusts grant the trustees the authority to decide when and how to distribute assets based on the beneficiaries’ needs and circumstances.

Trust Structures: A Strategic Paradigm Shift

Given the limitations of Wills, high-net-worth individuals and families are increasingly transitioning towards the adoption of trust structures as a more flexible and adaptive means of wealth management. Trust structures, with their intricate provisions and versatile applications, offer a compelling proposition for individuals seeking to navigate the intricacies of modern life and establish enduring legacies of prosperity and family harmony.

The trust structures provide contemporary answers to the challenges posed by traditional wills. Unlike wills, trusts provide a dynamic and flexible framework for managing and distributing assets. By relinquishing legal ownership of assets to a trust, individuals ensure a smoother transition, free from the entanglements of probate and government bureaucracies. Trust structures afford individuals the capacity to integrate comprehensive and multifaceted wealth management strategies that can adeptly accommodate the evolving needs, aspirations, and challenges of the beneficiaries. Additionally, assets placed in a trust are legally separated from the settlor’s personal assets. This separation helps protect the trust assets from the settlor’s creditors or legal liabilities.

One of the compelling aspects of trust structures is the enhanced level of control and privacy they afford. Unlike Wills which become public documents subject to scrutiny, trusts operate with a higher degree of confidentiality. Families can discreetly dictate how their assets are managed and distributed without the prying eyes often associated with the probate process. This capacity for meticulous customization not only shields wealth from potential legal challenges and extraneous interference but also ensures judicious and equitable allocation of resources in accordance with the evolving priorities and circumstances of beneficiaries.

Wills, often, become grounds for family disputes. Trust structures, on the other hand, establish clear guidelines, minimizing the potential for conflicts. The fiduciary relationship inherent in trusts ensures that assets are managed according to the settlor’s intentions, providing a structured and less contentious path for wealth transition.

It is important to emphasize that in the realm of intergenerational wealth, tax implications play a pivotal role. Trust structures offer a more tax-efficient solution compared to wills. The strategic allocation of assets within a trust can mitigate tax burdens, allowing families to preserve a larger portion of their wealth for successive generations. In many tax havens, trusts may enjoy preferential tax treatment, such as low or zero tax rates on trust income. This can be advantageous for preserving wealth and maximizing returns within the trust structure.

In today’s dynamic world, high-net-worth families lead increasingly globalized and diverse lifestyles. Trust structures, designed to accommodate these complexities, enable seamless management of assets across borders. They provide the flexibility required to navigate the intricacies of international laws and diverse portfolios, ensuring the preservation of wealth irrespective of geographical boundaries.

Conclusion: The Imperative of Adaptation

As we navigate the intricacies of preserving intergenerational wealth in today’s world, the shift from wills to trust structures emerges as a strategic imperative. It is a response to the demands of a fast-paced and interconnected global landscape, where families seek not only to protect their wealth but also to ensure its growth and longevity. Trust structures offer the adaptability and efficiency required to meet these contemporary challenges, making them the cornerstone of a prosperous and enduring financial legacy.

With thoughtful guidance from skilled financial and legal professionals, the adoption of trust structures heralds a new era of wealth management, one characterized by resilience, adaptability, and the unwavering commitment to safeguarding the prosperity and well-being of future generations.

Ugochukwu Obi is a Partner at Perchstone & Graeys LP. Juliet Okolo is a Senior Associate and Ubong Ene is an Associate of the firm.