On Wednesday, February 7, 2024, Banwo & Ighodalo, in conjunction with the London Court of International Arbitration (LCIA), hosted a panel discussion on “The Relationship between Arbitration and Courts”, focusing on key provisions of the Arbitration and Mediation Act, 2023 (AMA). The engaging and interactive event drew participation from arbitration practitioners and stakeholders from Africa and Europe.

The panelists shared their perspectives and experiences on some of the key provisions of the AMA vis-à-vis the attitude and support of Nigerian courts to the arbitral process. The panel discussion, moderated by Mrs. Abimbola Akeredolu, SAN, FCIArb had the following panelists: Honourable Justice Lateefa Abisola Okunnu of the High Court of Lagos State; Honourable Justice Ayokunle Olayinka Faji of the Federal High Court (representing the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court); Prof. Jacomijn van Haersolte-van Hof, Director General of the LCIA; and Kamal Shah, Partner and Head of the Africa and India Groups at Stephenson Harwood, London.

The LCIA had been on a roadshow, with an agenda to collaborate with Nigerian law firms and arbitration experts in a bid to create awareness of the LCIA’s arbitration credentials.