Olaniwun Ajayi launches UK office

Olaniwun Ajayi, one of Nigeria’s largest and leading law firms has launched a UK (London) office of the firm.

The London office of the firm, Olaniwun Ajayi (UK) LLP, was established in December 2021 but was formally launched in London on September 28, 2022.

Olaniwun Ajajyi is the first African law firm to establish an English Law Practice in London, United Kingdom.

The London-based practice of the firm will deliver cross-border and transactional services in areas such as corporate finance, project development, corporate/M&A and private equity sectors with a specialised focus on English Laws.

According to the firm, “our London-based international practice reinforces our existing transactional capabilities in corporate finance, project development, corporate/M&A and private equity, in enabling us to deliver to financial institutions, project sponsors, private and institutional investors, governments and government agencies, the specialised English law, cross-border and transactional services integral in structuring and executing many of the investments and bankable projects in Africa today”.

The London office has as part of its team three partners namely, Howard Barry (senior partner), Gabriel Onagorowa and Chuks Ibechukwu.

Present at the launch were Konyin Ajayi, SAN, partner (Lagos), Tominyi Ajayi, managing partner (Lagos); Wolemi Esan, deputy managing partner (Lagos); Seye Opasanya SAN, partner (Lagos).