Navigating Hurdles of Insolvency: What an insolvent company must do

Introduction:

Amidst economic and fiscal brutality this country is currently subjected to with the ancillary cousins which are inflation, high cost of living, scarcity, or paucity of funds/purchasing power from people, etc., from these, businesses and business owners are not immune from these harsh economic realities. This necessitates the question of how can struggling businesses navigate the hurdles posed by this economic and fiscal reality.

In the year 2019, a matter was initiated by an appointed Insolvency Practitioner over a property and business of a company being an offshoot of an insolvency proceeding. What happened in this case: a company that was indebted to a bank approached and obtained a restraining order against this bank from demanding or recouping its indebtedness to this bank. For 10 years she was successful until a twist of fate in late 2019 when this bank appointed a Receiver/Manager who took over the company’s business and sold it off to satisfy the exposure of the bank. It was obvious the company was struggling but the owners also couldn’t navigate the big hurdle of Insolvency.

How then can an insolvent company navigate the hurdles of Insolvency especially in these trying times?

What We Now Know As “Insolvency”

The above story leads me to the discussion about what insolvency is about. It must be noted that the importance of this discussion, especially in this current unpredictable economy with an unprecedented biting reality on businesses can never be overemphasized. According to Black’s Law Dictionary, 8th Edition page 811 defines “Insolvency” as “{1} the condition of being unable to pay debts as they fall due or in the usual course of business. {2} the inability to pay debts as they mature.”

In the case of AFROTEC TECHNICAL SERVICES (NIG) LTD v. MIA & SONS LTD & ANOR (2000) LPELR-219(SC) the Supreme Court had the opportunity to provide the meaning of the word “Insolvency”, however this was done from the lens of an old law, in Section 62{3} of the Sales of Goods Act, 1893. In the following words, of His Lordship, Abubakar Bashir Wali, JSC, the Apex Court defined insolvency thus:

“A person is deemed to be insolvent within the meaning of this Act who has either ceased to pay his debts in the ordinary course of business or cannot pay his debts as they become due, whether he has committed an act of bankruptcy or not.”

However, it is worthy of mention that the word: a ‘person’, a ‘debtor’ as numerously supplied in the above shall be restricted {for this discussion} to an artificial person and not a natural person. An artificial person is one who came to be by the intervention and instrumentation of the law, i.e, Statutes, Agency{ies} of government such as Company House in the United Kingdom, Corporate Affairs Commission {CAC} in Nigeria; etc., while in the case of a natural person, his existence is dependent on the activities of a man and a woman.

In a nutshell, an “Insolvency” state is a state where a company is unable to pay its business’s debts as when they are due. How then can you determine whether your company or organization is already trading or bargaining in the market of “Insolvency”? There are three major measuring lines to determine how deep your company or organization’s business in the market of Insolvency is, where your company has fallen short of one of these, your company is “Insolvent”; and they as follows:

The company is unable to meet its payment obligations.

The company is not expected to be able to meet payment obligations when they become due.

The amount of existing liabilities exceeds the amount of an enterprise’s total assets.

The controlling phrase in insolvency is centered on the company’s inability to pay debts. Section 572 of Companies and Allied and Matters Act 2020 defines this in the following paraphrased words:

A company is deemed to be unable to pay its debts if—

a company cannot pay a debt exceeding the sum of =N=200,000.00 when due and after the creditor has officially demanded for same.

a company cannot pay a judgment sum against it in favor of the creditor.

the court, after a critical examination of the company, is satisfied that the company is unable to pay its debts.

At this point, take a brief dive into your company’s cash flow and balance sheet vis-à-vis the above measuring lines, the answer you get is what your company is. Where your cash flow and balance sheet have betrayed your company and labeled you to be insolvent, your business is indeed insolvent.

What are the Options Open to such a Company?

Foremost, we need to understand that insolvency is a financial condition foremost, and not a legal declaration, therefore there might still be a glimpse of hope. Consider the following steps as appropriate when your company is perceived to be edging towards an insolvency state:

Find an insolvency practitioner for professional advice on the company’s position.

Seek an urgent board meeting, where the financial state of health of the company is discussed and analyzed to provide a solution for the company.

Meet with the creditors and inform them of the company’s financial situation if legally advised to do so and share your already approved plans for solving it. Negotiate with creditors to see if liquidation can be avoided: seek cancellation of debts where necessary; seek an extension of payment of deadlines where applicable; seek an agreement to make installment payments where possible; finally, seek inclusion of a partner who can make a private contribution to the company or refinancing the existing loans or seek new lines of credit to improve liquidity. This can be through bank loans, asset financing, or attracting new investment.

If you think your company can still be able to carry on with its business while managing its insolvent stage, then do the following: enter an informal agreement with your creditors; enter into a company voluntary arrangement; or put the company into administration, offering some respite from creditor action and enabling: a) the company to continue to operate for a short period, b) some properties belonging to the company to be sold to satisfy obligation to the creditor, and c) sell the entire company as a going concern.

Thoroughly consider the company’s other options, such as restructuring or liquidation.

Ensure that all actions taken are in the best interests of the creditors.

Keep accurate records of all transactions and decisions from the point of suspected insolvency.

These are the ways your company can begin to think about its survival in this current state to ensure its survival. One other thing that you must do is to cut emotional ties with your insolvent company. I know many business owners would say I built this business from scratch with my sweat and efforts; therefore, I will not lose the company or control of it. It is better to lose your company than to lose your life.

What are the Options available to the Creditors?

More often than not, the reaction of a creditor against an insolvent business is without mercy. The creditor wants to ensure that his money is substantially recouped from the business of the insolvent business which may lead to many other things including a Creditor petition for winding – up {under Section 573(1)a; Section 535 – 641 of CAMA 2020} or an appointment of a receiver/manager {as the case may be under Section 553 – 555 of CAMA 2020} which ultimately may lead to liquidation of the insolvent business.

Liquidation is the process of winding up of a Limited Liability Company or other incorporated Association.

Liquidation, however, is the legal ending of a limited company, which stops a business from trading or employing staff. Following the completion of a liquidation process, a business will be formally dissolved. This means it will be removed from the official Corporate Affairs Commission {CAC} register which is known as being “struck off”, meaning the business will cease to legally exist.

This may be the end of any insolvent business where the business owners are not pragmatic enough to think ahead but slip to push the creditors to scamp for their investment.

If you should check your business thoroughly and carefully and have realized that your business is already on the border of insolvency, why don’t you take steps now and salvage what may be left of it, at least your emotional and psychological self? Consider insolvency as a shield and not a sword to ruin your business. Don’t be like the woman I mentioned in the opening of this discussion, she had every opportunity to save her business but went to court and for over a decade trying to buy time until she lost everything.

Ajibola Ajiboye Esq. is the Managing Partner at Insolvency Practice and Corporate Service Group