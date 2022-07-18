Meta collaborates with NBA on 2022 Annual General Conference

The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) has announced its collaboration with the American multinational technology conglomerate, Meta.

Meta, owners of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp will lead the tech conversation at the Annual General Conference of the NBA coming up in Lagos state. Meta will also be sponsoring the tech conversation.

In his announcement, the chairman of, Technical Committee on Conference Planning, Tobenna Erojikwe, said, “excited to announce our collaboration with the American multinational technology conglomerate, Meta (owners of Facebook, Whatsapp, Instagram). This collaboration is significant to the Nigerian Bar Association. Meta will be leading the tech conversation at the conference.”

The conference, themed “Bold Transitions” is slated for August 19 to 26, 2022, and will be held at Eko Atlantic City, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Meta is one of the world’s most valuable companies and is considered among the Big Five American information technology companies. Meta builds technologies that enable people to connect, find communities, and grow businesses. Its Facebook, launched in 2004, heralded a “bold transition” as it changed communication globally, while other apps like Instagram and WhatsApp further enhanced both the social and economic world.

Read also: Facebook set to allow multiple profile for users

Meta’s transition in October 2021, reflects its focus on building the metaverse and integrating the environment that links all of the company’s products and services.

For an NBA leadership that has continued to spur the Association towards becoming a more vibrant and dynamic one, the collaboration does not come as a surprise.

The NBA, led by Olumide Akpata since August 2020, has initiated and implemented various bold initiatives, many focusing on the well-being of the individual lawyer. These include the Access to Finance Scheme; expansion of the health insurance scheme; expansion of the free subscription to Law Pavilion research platform; provision of free stamps; revitalization of the NBA Institute of Continuing Legal Education (ICLE) to facilitate capacity building trainings for lawyers in various areas of legal practice, among others

The NBA has also been a notable voice of reason on issues of national importance, especially issues bordering on the rule of law, abuse of human rights, passage of critical legislations, invasion of the homes of judges, kidnapping and insecurity, among other pertinent issues.

The Meta collaboration with NBA, for a conference themed “Bold Transitions”, is a propitious initiative.