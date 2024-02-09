Gateley appoints a consultant to grow international arbitration practice in Africa

Gateley’s international arbitration team continues to grow across the EMEA following the appointment of a Nigeria-based consultant.

Perenami Momodu, formerly a partner at a leading West African law firm, joins Gateley to lead its African practice and support the continued expansion of its multi-jurisdictional strategic international disputes services, particularly across oil and gas, infrastructure, technology, fintech, construction, investments, and renewable energy.

The fourth addition to the international arbitration team, Perenami will work closely with London-based partners Michael Lightfoot and Kieran John McCarthy, who joined Gateley as co-heads of international arbitration last September, as well as legal director Tonderai Nyandoro, who is based in Dubai.

“I am very pleased to welcome Perenami, who brings more than a decade of experience in high-value, complex international arbitration and multi-national disputes,” said Richard Healey, Gateley’s head of Business Services. “Her appointment is the next stage in our commitment to enhance our existing capabilities within international arbitration and disputes, particularly in fast-growing economies, such as those in Africa and the Middle East.”

Partner and co-head of international arbitration Michael Lightfoot added: “Perenami’s complementary skills and expertise will allow our team to further achieve its ambition of becoming a leading player in international arbitration. She brings with her many years of experience in high-profile disputes work in Nigeria and across Africa. Kieran and I are looking forward to working with her and expanding our capabilities to offer first-class legal services across Africa, MENA, as well as more widely. She is a great asset to our growing team.”

Prior to joining Gateley, Perenami was a partner in a West African law firm’s dispute resolution and international arbitration practice groups. During this time, she led the team handling the portfolio of disputes arising from a privatisation and bid process of a major Nigerian enterprise, and successfully represented an exploration and production company in an arbitration worth $40m.

She has also provided advisory services to financial institutions, corporate organisations, and multinational companies on a range of matters, including cross-border insolvency, frameworks for foreign direct investments in Nigeria, and labour and employment.

In 2019, she received the Special Recognition Award from Professor Yemi Osinbajo, Vice-President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, for her involvement in Nigeria’s proposed insolvency reforms. Perenami is also a member of the Nigerian Bar Association, the International Bar Association, and the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators, and is ranked as ‘Recommended’ in the Nigeria – Commercial Litigation and Arbitration categories in Who’s Who Legal.

“I’m pleased to have this opportunity to build Gateley’s international arbitration practice in Africa,” Perenami said. “This will help to support the increasing number of business links and investments being made between the UK and African countries such as Nigeria and Ghana and ensure clients across all jurisdictions can access new markets and build their networks to mutual benefit.

“Based in Nigeria, I will be supporting Gateley to implement its Africa strategy, while also working closely with Kieran, Michael, and Tonderai to broaden my international arbitration expertise in the UK and the Middle East.”