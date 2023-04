G.Elias announces new executive management partners

G. Elias, a leading Nigerian business law firm, has recently announced the appointment of the executive partners to lead the management team and oversee the business.

Effective April 1, 2023, Fidelis Adewole and Okechukwu Okoro became the Firm’s Managing Partner and Deputy Managing Partner respectively. Each of them has been responsible for managing critical multinational and other clients and is recognized in international directories of lawyers. Fidelis Adewole has over 17 years experience in the areas of corporate law (including serial mergers), litigation and arbitration. Okechukwu Okoro has over 12 years of experience and his main practice areas are energy, disputes and finance including investments in renewables and billion-dollar forward sale financings for upstream oil players.

Nearing 30 years of providing legal services in Nigeria, G. Elias has 60 lawyers serving Nigerian, Pan-African and international clients ranging from top global multinational enterprises to ambitious, home-grown fledglings, governments, and government-controlled enterprises.

The former Managing Partner, Fred Onuobia (SAN), congratulated the new executives on their appointment and thanked them for accepting the mandate to lead the firm to a greater height. He also reaffirmed the firm’s commitment to global standard law practice even with the new leadership.

“We are excited by the prospect that our new duo of exceptional millennial leaders will deliver record outperformance on every key metric for years to come. We are committed to giving the best advice and consultation to our clients and key stakeholders in every sector we operate in. We will continue to prioritize technical proficiency and creativity in developing practical solutions to client’s problems”, Fred Onuobia (SAN) said.

The founding partner Professor Elias (SAN) added “The future of the firm could not be in better hands. I warmly seize this opportunity fully to re-embrace my “true love”: “core” practising law and working on specific clients’ instructions”.

Meanwhile, the new Managing Partner, Fidelis Adewole, said “We are honoured to have received and accepted this call to service, and privileged to work in a corps of such unusually talented partners”.