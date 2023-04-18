TotalEnergies appoints Bunmi Popoola-Mordi as executive director

TotalEnergies Marketing Nigeria Plc, a multi-energy company has notified the investing public and the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) of the appointment of Bunmi Popoola-Mordi as the executive director, of human resources & corporate services effective 1 April, 2023.

TotalEnergies made this disclosure in a statement signed by Jean-Phillipe Torres, its company chairman, and published on the NGX platform.

Popoola-Mordi is a law graduate, a member of the Nigerian Bar Association and fellow of the Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators. She has several post-graduate degrees in law and an MBA in oil and gas management.

Her career spans over legal practice, banking, human resources management, industrial relations, communication, corporate governance, investor relations, public relations amongst others.

She joined TotalEnergies Marketing Nigeria Plc in 2011 as legal affairs manager/company secretary and was promoted to general manager human resources & corporate services/company secretary in 2015 and appointed executive general manager, Total country services in 2019.