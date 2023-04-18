SeamlessHR partners Moniepoint to ease salary disbursements

SeamlessHR, a cloud-hosted human resource and payroll software provider, has partnered with Monnify by Moniepoint to help businesses simplify how they pay salaries.

The alliance, according to a statement, will give employers the option of using Monnify or additional payroll-related services offered by SeamlessHR.

Deji ‘Lana, chief technology officer and co-founder of SeamlessHR, described payroll management and salary disbursement as an important touchpoint of business management that can have a positive or negative effect on the employee experience.

“Beyond paying employees well, it’s equally important to pay them on time. Staff depend on their salaries to fund their lifestyles, so if something affects that, it would definitely affect their ability to show up productively at work,” he said.

“With the recent challenges faced in Nigeria by individuals and businesses in smoothly processing transactions and accessing funds, we decided to offer our customers more options to directly disburse salaries on SeamlessPayroll, helping them pay their people on time.”

According to the statement, with this new update, SeamlessHR customers will be able to choose between disbursing salaries and pensions on SeamlessPayroll via Monnify, or the previously existing option of disbursing via Flutterwave.

‘Our mission is to help businesses across Africa become more productive and successful, and that really translates into optimising various business processes, including how staff are paid,’ ‘Lana said.