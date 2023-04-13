Banwo & Ighodalo wins big at the DealMakers AFRICA Annual Awards

In yet another recognition of its excellent legal advisory services and outstanding record of participation in cutting-edge deals in the African regional market, Banwo & Ighodalo has been awarded among the top advisers in General Corporate Finance and Mergers & Acquisition categories, at the 2023 edition of the DealMakers AFRICA Annual Awards.

These latest additions to the firm’s array of awards follow the firm’s tradition of keeping its flag flying in bright colors, in the over 32 years of its existence.

A full-service law firm, Banwo & Ighodalo is constantly recognized for cutting-edge technology and out-of-the-box thinking it deploys to deliver quality services to its niche clients. The firm’s lawyers are commercially savvy, highly experienced in wide areas of specialties, and are consistently highly ranked by reputable international rating organizations.

Read also: Technology, capacity building vital in Nigeria’s energy transition SPE

Currently, a 15-man partnership with more than 70 other lawyers, the firm is widely acclaimed as a leading Nigerian law firm in the areas of capital markets, mergers & acquisitions, corporate finance & restructuring, project finance, foreign investment & divestment, shipping, aviation & international trade, energy & natural resources, and intellectual property & technology. The firm also has a tested and dependable track record in commercial dispute resolution.

As the market journeys through the 2023 deals, Banwo & Ighodalo appears strategically positioned for greater performance still, winning the confidence of its esteemed clients who have continued to trust the firm with their most complex, unique, transnational, and novel deals.