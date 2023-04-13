Artificial intelligence will force lawyers to be tech-literate

It is no news that data and technology will continue to play an integral role in the legal profession as lawyers search for ways to anticipate client needs and simplify mundane tasks. However, research shows previous legal tech trends have not gained as much traction as artificial intelligence (AI) is expected to.

Artificial intelligence (AI) is a technology that is changing the way we work, live, and think. Artificial Intelligence (AI) is becoming increasingly pervasive across many industries and professions, and the legal industry is no exception. Industries such as healthcare, finance, transportation, and manufacturing continue to feel the impact of AI. AI is changing the way lawyers work and is forcing them to be tech-literate. AI is transforming the legal industry and lawyers need the required skills to remain competitive in the age of AI.

AI has vast potential uses and is not a passing fad. The legal profession in Nigeria has traditionally been reliant on manual processes, but the advent of AI is set to change this paradigm. AI is not meant to replace lawyers but rather, lawyers who do not use AI will be replaced by those who do. The successful deployment of AI requires the right professionals and processes, and knowledge of tech is no longer an isolated skill from legal advice or legal processes.

To keep up with evolving standards, law schools can develop classes on legal business management with a tech focus and how to run the business of law, which contrasts with the traditional sole focus on the “black letter of the law.” It is critical to start educating law students about managing budgets and using contract lifecycle management tools early on in their legal education.

What is artificial intelligence?

Artificial intelligence is the use of computer algorithms to perform tasks that normally require human intelligence, such as decision-making, language translation, and visual perception. In the legal industry, AI can be used for a variety of tasks, including document review, contract analysis, legal research, and predictive analytics. In recent years, the use of AI in the legal industry globally has grown significantly.

In Nigeria however, the legal profession has been slow to adopt technology, with many lawyers still relying on manual processes. The increasing use of AI in the legal industry globally will force Nigerian lawyers to become tech-literate in order to remain competitive.

AI and the legal industry

According to a report by McKinsey, the legal industry has the potential to automate up to 22% of its tasks using existing technology. This automation has the potential to significantly reduce the time and cost associated with legal tasks, as well as improve accuracy and efficiency.

AI is already transforming the legal industry in many ways.

One of the most significant ways AI is impacting the legal industry globally is through the automation of routine legal tasks. AI-powered tools can automate tasks such as document review, contract analysis, and legal research.

These tools can analyse vast amounts of data in a fraction of the time it would take a human to complete the same task. This frees up lawyers to focus on more complex legal issues and to provide more value to their clients. AI is also being used to improve the accuracy of legal outcomes.

AI-powered tools can analyse legal documents and identify patterns that can be used to predict the outcome of legal cases. This can help lawyers to make more informed decisions and improve their chances of success in court.

How can AI impact the business of law in Nigeria?

One of the main ways that AI is set to impact the legal profession in Nigeria is through document review. AI-powered document review software can analyse large volumes of legal documents in a fraction of the time it would take a human lawyer. This technology can also identify relevant information and flag potential issues, reducing the time and cost associated with document review.

Another area where AI is set to impact the legal profession in Nigeria is through contract analysis. AI-powered contract analysis software can identify key clauses and provisions in contracts, as well as flag potential issues and discrepancies. This technology can significantly reduce the time and cost associated with contract analysis, as well as improve accuracy and efficiency.

Legal research is another area where AI is set to have a significant impact on the legal profession in Nigeria. AI-powered legal research software can analyse vast amounts of legal information and provide relevant and accurate results in a fraction of the time it would take a human lawyer. This technology can also improve the accuracy of legal research, as well as reduce the time and cost associated with this task.

Predictive analytics is another area where AI is set to impact the legal profession in Nigeria. AI-powered predictive analytics software can analyse past legal cases and predict the outcome of future cases with a high degree of accuracy. This technology can help lawyers to make more informed decisions and better prepare for legal proceedings.

Skills for lawyers in the age of AI

As AI continues to transform the legal industry, lawyers will need to develop new skills to remain competitive. One of the most important skills lawyers will need is tech literacy. Lawyers will need to understand how AI works and how it can be used to improve legal services. They will need to be able to work with AI-powered tools and integrate them into their legal practice.

Lawyers will also need to develop new skills in data analysis and interpretation. AI-powered tools generate vast amounts of data, and lawyers will need to be able to analyse and interpret this data to provide insights to their clients. They will need to be able to identify patterns and trends in the data and use this information to make informed decisions.

Another important skill lawyers will need is the ability to communicate complex legal concepts to non-experts. As AI-powered tools become more prevalent in the legal industry, lawyers will need to be able to explain how these tools work and how they can be used to improve legal outcomes. They will need to be able to communicate this information in a way that is understandable to clients who may not have a legal background.

AI will have a significant impact on the legal profession in Nigeria. Lawyers in Nigeria will need to become tech-literate in order to remain competitive in a rapidly changing industry. The adoption of AI-powered technology has the potential to significantly reduce the time and cost associated with legal tasks, as well as improve accuracy and efficiency. Lawyers who embrace technology will be well-positioned to succeed in a rapidly changing legal landscape.