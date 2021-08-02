Zylus launches Hilton City Abuja to bridge capital city housing deficit

Zylus Group International has taken a huge leap in delivering on its vision to build a conglomerate with the recent launch of Hilton City Abuja, which will help bridge the housing deficit in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and also provide the needed capacity for a great working environment for all.

The Group also unveiled Queen Evelyn Chukwujekwu, the 2021 Mrs Nigeria United Nations as its new brand ambassador.

“The launch of Hilton City Abuja will bring to the seat of power the Zylus Experience which is class, comfort, and perfection in form of finished homes and properties,” said Oluwatosin Olatujoye, the chairman, Zylus Group, at the unveiling of the new estate.

According to Olatujoye, Zylus Homes, a subsidiary of Zylus Group will through this new development expand its reach and solidify its place as one of the leading real estate companies in Nigeria.

The launch was preceded by a summit tagged the Abuja Realtors Summit where interested participants; realtors and investors alike were educated and brought up to speed with the new trends in real estate developments particularly the various products of Zylus Homes that will be serving Abuja.

The Abuja Realtors Summit hosted hundreds of participants who expressed 100% satisfaction with the knowledge and exposure garnered at the summit while they also expressed confidence in the game-changing presence of Zylus in Abuja.

Speaking further on the new product, Olatujoye said all three events; the Abuja Realtors summit, the launch of Hilton City, and the unveiling of the new brand ambassador will further help Zylus deliver services with accountability and professionalism.

“As a company with a goal to help individuals and families nurture their dreams and build their realities, the presence of Zylus Homes in Abuja is directed at changing the face of real estate and also join forces to aid the drive of the government in reducing the recurring housing deficit problem in Nigeria kicking off with Hilton City,” Olatujoye stated.