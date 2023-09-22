Zulum, Yemi-Esan, others, for Nigerian diaspora direct investment summit, London

The Nigerian Diaspora Direct Investment Summit (NDDIS) has announced that Babagana Umara Zulum, governor of Borno State and Folashade Yemi-Esan, head of Civil Service of Nigeria, will be leading Nigerian delegation to this year’s Nigerian Diaspora Direct Investment Summit in London.

The summit will hold on the theme, ‘Renew Nigeria, Renew Africa 2023’ at Holiday Inn, Kensignton High Street, London later this year.

According to Bimbo Roberts Folayan, founder of NDDIS, other key speakers expected at this year’s summit will include, permanent secretaries of ministries, director generals of federal agencies, and chief medical directors from public and private medical institutions, as well as delegates from Nigerian states yet to be confirmed.

Folayan said further, that the Public Service Institute of Nigeria (PSIN), Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) and the Nigerian High Commission are some of the government institutions that are lending helping hand to ensure that the event will be instrumental in fostering economic growth and strengthening ties between the Nigerian Diaspora community and the home country. This underscores the government’s commitment to engaging with its diaspora and leveraging their resources for the benefit of the nation.

“It is an excellent opportunity for networking, investment promotion, and showcasing the potential of Nigeria as an investment destination. The summit will cover various sectors such as health, technology, agriculture, sports, infrastructure, and more, while presenting exciting prospects for collaboration and development. Tim Morris, former British Ambassador in Africa and Senior Trade Adviser on Africa in the Foreign and Commonwealth office; Abike Dabiri-Erewa, chairman/CEO, Nigerian Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), are confirmed speakers among others,” Folayan added.

Folayan also revealed that the NDDIS has joined forces with Ethos Assets, who will be offering financial support for promising projects showcased at the summit.

Also speaking to newsmen, Doyin Ola, head of media, NDDIS, said that, the summit will mark 10 years of mobilising investments into Nigeria and Africa in general and aims to explore opportunities for international and Diaspora investors to contribute to the development of Nigeria and the African continent.

“This summit will be chaired by Ambassador Sarafa Tunji Ishola, Nigerian High Commissioner to the United Kingdom.

“Apart from presentations, there will be opportunities for networking sessions to enable delegates connect in a B2B environment, and a panel of discussants that will be led by Lanre Tejuoso, Pro-Chancellor, University of Lagos,” Doyin Ola added.