Zulum releases N8bn to settle pensioners’ entitlements, teachers gratuities

Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State has presented cheques totaling N8 billion for the settlement of pensioners’ entitlements gratuities to primary school teachers.

Governor Zulum stated that his Administration since assuming office had been making efforts towards prompt payment of salaries, gratuities, and other workers’ entitlements.

BusinessDay reports that the presentation of the cheques was made on Wednesday at the Council Chamber of the Government House during a brief ceremony with officials of the Ministry of Finance led by Umar Mala Dalorima, the Finance Commissioner, the leadership of the Organised Labour, and that of the Retired Permanent Secretaries’ Forum.

The governor expressed dismay over the diversion of funds meant for the settlement of workers’ entitlements and other benefits, warning that such actions would not be allowed to go unchecked thenceforth.

The governor further stated that his Administration had paid over N25 billion for the settlement of retirees’ benefits in the last six years, assuring that all the backlog of retirement benefits of retirees would be settled before leaving office.

He said that the payment of N6 billion for the settlement of retirement benefits of civil servants who retired between 2019 and 2021 included the Permanent Secretaries, Accountant Generals, and Auditor Generals.

The remaining N2 billion, according to the governor, was for the settlement of primary school teachers’ gratuities.

He also assured that he would look into the possibility of reviewing upwards the pensions of retired civil servants who are collecting meager payments despite their contributions to the State while serving.

Governor Zulum further stated that the Government would maintain the current system of pension, which is worker-friendly, and drop the idea of adopting the contributory pension scheme.

He commended the officials of the Ministry of Finance and that of Budget and Planning for sorting out the payment of salaries, pensions, and gratuities, urging them to religiously make the payments in sequential order.

Governor Zulum further praised the Vice-Chancellor of the Borno State University, Professor Babagana Gutti, for his relentless efforts in harmonising the salary scale of the state workforc

