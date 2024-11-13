Zulum reinstates 23 suspended health workers in Borno

…directs deployment of 4 doctors, 10 nurses to Gwoza hospital

Babagana Zulum, the Borno State governor, has approved the reinstatement of 23 health workers previously suspended over their absence from their duty posts at Gwoza General Hospital in Southern part of the State.

This decision was announced during the governor’s inspection of the hospital’s newly renovated maternity and child centre as well as other ongoing projects.

The health workers had initially been suspended after Governor Zulum’s earlier visit where he found them absent from their duties.

Addressing the staff, Governor Zulum emphasised the importance of dedication to work, assuring them of improved working conditions and other incentives.

“Complaints were made about the 23 medical workers who were absent during my last visit. No one is perfect, so the Government has pardoned them, although no arrears will be paid”, he said.

In response to a medical staff shortage raised by Nuhu Nasiru Wakawa, the Principal Medical Officer of Gwoza General Hospital, Governor Zulum directed the immediate deployment of four additional doctors and ten nurses to the facility.

He further announced that Gwoza General Hospital would be upgraded to support training of nursing students from the new School of Nursing under construction.

“The Commissioner of Health, together with the Chief Medical Director of the Hospitals Management Board, will work on this deployment. We will also recruit community health workers from Gwoza to strengthen local healthcare services”, the governor added.

